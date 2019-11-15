I didn't vote for Donald Trump first time around, but he's got my vote in the next election.
Why, you ask?
First, he's 0-3 in wars. The first one, Vietnam, he didn't show up.
In the second, the trade war, he said he likes trade wars but it's not as easy as he thought.
The third losing war is when I see a picture of a Russian standing in an abandoned American bunker in Syria. Trump says he's going to bring 1,000 troops home and let somebody else fight for that sand — then he sends 700 troops back in to protect Syrian oil. What's that all about?
You have free articles remaining.
Trump has produced the greatest economy of all time, lowest unemployment, and the most jobs ever. The Republican line is to cut taxes to juice the economy and with more people working federal revenue will increase because more people are working. I'm not going to say Trump is running record deficits, but refer to Dan Lee's article a couple weeks back.
Another way to juice the economy is to cut interest rates which usually happens during a slowing economy but we're doing it now in the best economy and jobs market of all time. I say, give Trump another four years. He's my guy.
Ron Catlett
Sherrard