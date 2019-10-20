When I look at Syria, I imagine a chess board. Vladimir Putin is sitting on one side, Barack Obama is leaving, and Donald Trump is arriving. Putin says, "Want to finish the game?" Putin has all his pieces and controls the board, while on the other side there are two pawns, a knight and a king.
There was a window of opportunity for victory in Syria when the Free Syrian Army (FSA) held strategic territory in Western Syria, including Aleppo. Obama identified the FSA as “our guys in Syria” and said, Assad had to go!
Unfortunately, against his advisers' advice, he provided no meaningful support. Russia rushed in tanks, artillery, aircraft and opened a naval base. Assad, the Russians and Iran proceeded to pound the FSA into dust. Obama did nothing.
When Trump took office, U.S. positions in Syria were reduced to a handful of villages in Eastern Syria. Assad had re-solidified; his Iranian and Russian allies were well entrenched. While the Kurds are a valiant and brave people, there is no hope (and no support) for them to do more than sit where they are.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump’s goal was to crush the ISIS Caliphate. Mission accomplished. What next? The easy path for Trump would be to do nothing and wait; the hard thing is to pull troops out. Leaving Americans in Syria with no goal will look good until a bunch of them are killed or captured.
There is no longer a scenario that translates into victory over Assad. Obama threw victory away when he failed to support the FSA.
Bill Bloom,
LeClaire, Iowa