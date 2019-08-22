The writer of the Aug. 16 letter, "Choose world you want in 2020 election," made excellent points in saying that we choose the world we want by voting.
I don’t think even the strongest Donald Trump supporters can claim that he embodies love and compassion. It is evident in his treatment of others, his exaggerations and false statements, and in his tweets that he does not possess these qualities. Case in point, his recent shaming of an overweight supporter at his rally.
You may be happy with your stock market successes, but is this the type of representation you wish the world to see?
The choices we make will create our America and the world’s perception of us.
Susan Christian,
Erie