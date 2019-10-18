Donald Trump has accomplished so much to help America while he has been in office, but some Americans still cannot stand him.
People say that Trump is a bully and racist. Social media bullies him daily. When did it become OK to bully the leading authority in America?
Trump has had over four million jobs created since his election. Is he a bully for providing those jobs? The president has also had a record number of regulations eliminated over former presidents.
Trump is also helping to secure our country from illegal immigrants. Now, this is where I may be stepping on some toes, but let me create a scenario for you.
You live in the biggest house in one of the worst neighborhoods. The people around you know how rich you are. At night, your doors are unlocked for anyone to enter your home while your family sleeps. Would you be OK with that?
Our country is suffering from illegal immigrants. America was born from immigrants from other countries, and if one wishes, he or she can go through the right procedure to become an American citizen. Until then, the true Americans should not have to be paying for people in our country ullegally.
The wall is an incredible idea that is most definitely not a waste of money. Protecting his country is not racist. Trump will go down as a president who helped America get on her feet again. Make America Great Again!
Ragan Phillips,
Coal Valley