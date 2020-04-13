Letter: Trump is failing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is it going to take?

When will someone in this administration tell us the truth about the supplies, the timelines, and the support that is actually in place to fight the coronavirus?

Supply numbers recited in the briefings do not meet the states' needs. Testing information continues to be very confusing to say the least. Trump continues to question every state’s need for supplies. He responds with "that's a snarky question" says supplies will be shipped when "we" think they need them. Again, no legitimate response.

Trump’s rhetoric continues to be that he wants to see the fewest lives lost as possible. Unfortunately, his actions don’t support his "optimism."

Ventilators are not a short lead-time item to procure, and the quantities that can be made are not in line with the urgent short-term need.

There will be unnecessary loss of life during this crisis. There will be losses of front line professionals because they can’t get the needed personal protection equipment, and patients lost because there will not be ventilators available for them in their time of need.

There will be stockpiles of PPE and ventilators available in the future, but the people that currently need them will no longer be around to see it.