Letter: Trump is dangerous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First, I do not hate Donald Trump. I do not personally know him, so I can’t make that kind of judgment. As a Christian, hating people isn’t my way of dealing with them.

What I do hate is the dangerous way he and his administration have responded to the COVID-19 crises. A month ago I wrote a letter asking people to stop listening to the misinformation the president was spouting on a daily basis. One person took fish tank cleaning solution as a way to keep from getting COVID-19 and died after watching one of his briefings.

On April 23, he made the insane suggestion that we should look into finding some way to put disinfectant into human bodies. Lysol felt compelled to issue a statement that their products should never be used internally.

We also learned again that his fragile ego compels him to fire, demote and ridicule those who are doing the hard, front line work on this pandemic if their public comments are perceived as reflecting badly on him, Donald Trump.

His actions, and more so his inactions, are costing American lives.

One more point: Stop watching Fox News. They are also providing provably false information.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0