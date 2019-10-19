"Hate" is a terrible word. It will bring out the worst in people. Why is there so much hate directed toward one person? It all boils down to the 2016 election which Donald Trump won. People will give you all kind of reasons, but it is because Trump stopped the nation from moving farther and farther left to self destruction.
Who started all this hate? It was Hillary Clinton when she called all of the Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables." Yes, the president has said some nasty things. That is one of his bad habits, engaging his mouth before engaging his brain. That is a reason to dislike a person not hate them. I dislike all that Clinton stands for but I do not hate her.
If you are one of the people who hates Trump, go look in the mirror and ask yourself if your actions are acceptable. If you said, "yes," then you are no better than a KKK member. I was totally appalled when I read that one of the letter writers who is a Trump supporter has received hate mail.
Anyone who thinks that is acceptable behavior is in bad need of counseling.
I have one last question, why doesn’t the memory of the liberals go back past 2016? Dan Lee, in his Sept. 29 column, talked about the national debt and blamed it all on the president and the Republicans. Before 2016 it was going up $2 trillion per year. Last year it went up less than $1 trillion.
Jim Brooks,
East Moline