There were two guys that wrote in letters about Donald Trump.
One said he will not get impeached and the other said the Democrats have to do more than hate Trump to defeat him in the next election.
I disagree with both of them.
Trump is a very hard president to like. He insults women and people of all types on a regular basis, and he never says he is sorry to any of them.
Also, Trump is hurting the poor too much.
Also, anyone who thinks Trump could never be impeached is living in a dream world. Any president can be impeached if he breaks the right laws.
We can’t let Trump be above the law. That sets a bad example to future presidents. I think special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress must do their job and impeach Trump.
He has broken two laws and is a dangerous president.
John Collopy,
Galesburg