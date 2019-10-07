Here's the truth about the Donald Trump administration
It is the most corrupt in history. It is the most dysfunctional in history. It has taken the rule of law and mangled it. It has obstructed our Congress from doing its job of checks and balances. It is destroying our democracy.
It has lied to us over 12,000 times, and counting. It has had five of members indicted, and it had many more resign.
I am pretty sure that what happened with Ukraine is going to be an eyeopener for the Trumpers -- or not. As long as Fox News keeps it's agenda on Joe Biden, and his son, it doesn't have to report on what Trump says, and does.
Defend, deflect, distort, and distract, that is the Fox News mission statement, with the Trumpers losing out on the truth. Hitler used the same tactics to control the minds of the people: Deflect, distract, and distort the truth for the good of the fuhrer.
One more thing, Trump actually said, "If I lose the election there would be civil unrest! "
Did Trump just say to his base, start a civil war if I lose?
Paul Sanchez,
Moline