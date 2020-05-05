Letter: Trashing Trump with lies
Letter: Trashing Trump with lies

Why won't those who are die-hard Democrats wake up? We all know that our newspapers love to print Democratic columnists; in fact, I cannot even stand to read the diatribe written by Eugene Robinson. The Washington Post is totally Democratic. And why does everyone hang on every word spoken by Hollywood actors? They make millions of dollars for each movie and episode on TV. Do you see them offering any of their money to anyone who is suffering from COVID-19?

The Democrats have trashed President Trump with all of their tries to impeach him, and they are blaming him for the coronavirus, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the mayor of New York City were telling everyone that there was nothing to worry about; go out and have fun. Well, we all know how that turned out. Yet, the Democrats now want to impeach Trump for not acting fast enough.

Now, I want to know why they drug Brett Kavanaugh through the mud and ruined his life, when there was not one ounce of truth to the accusers' lies. Now that Joe Biden has been accused, there is a police report, and the accuser told multiple friends about the attack. Where is the Me Too movement now? Where are those who were in such a hurry to hang Kavanaugh? Not one peep has been paid to Biden. I ask you why?

Peggy Huffstutler

Coal Valley

