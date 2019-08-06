"You better start swimming, or you'll sink like a stone, the times they are a changing " -- Bob Dylan
The times have certainly changed for me, since the days of being a newspaper carrier for the Rock Island Argus and The Dispatch. I miss the occasions of being able to converse with people (and an occasional pickup basketball game) while traveling an eight-mile route on my bike, admiring a less toxic-sprayed sky.
I collected my pay at the bottom of 7th St. Hill, East Moline, once a week, where I promptly went to Jerry's hobby shop and spent part of my earnings playing pinball. My parents didn't care, as long as I was home by dark.
My point is, sadly, I see no one allowing their children to engage in any scenario like this. (I was 10 on my first paper route for the "Herald," helping my sister and older brother.)
There is now, according to MSM, a terrorist on every corner, and a bogeyman just waiting to break into your home. I visited the new East Moline high school and it reminded me of a prison, with locked doors and big brother cameras everywhere. People are easily controlled as long as you keep them in fear.
So here's a toast to the "paper boys" of bygone era's. (May your throws be as accurate today, as they were before. Take dead aim!)
Tom Keith,
Molin