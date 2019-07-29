I have been a long time subscriber to The Dispatch. I fully understand the right to free speech. One thing that bothers me are the Veiwpoints section in which Don Wooten and Eugene Robinson voice their personal dislike for our commander in chief.
What gets my dander up is Robinson calling President Donal Trump a racist. Where were you at, sir, when Barack Obama was in office? Obama fueled the fire of racial tension more than any other president.
And Wooten saying Trump has no business in politics -- Are you serious, Don? Government has become so corrupt its sickening. How did Obamas' wealth skyrocket DURING his time in office? Politicians dislike Trump because he is weeding out the crooks.
And to the Dispatch, like I said, I believe in freedom of speech, but I am on the verge of canceling my daily subscription to your paper.
Royce Franck,
Cambridge