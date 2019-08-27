Is anyone besides myself sick and tired of the rhetoric being spewed out by all of the Democrats?
Tired of seeing athletes kneeling or raising their arms in protest? This is a slap in the face to all Americans.
Democrats are blaming Donald Trump for ALL of the shootings, yet it is OK for the Democratic "trained monkeys" in California to make a film about the "elites" hunting down and killing the "deplorables"! If that is not a call to kill people, I don't know what is.
Joaquin Castro releasing the names of Trump donors is another act of stupidity; hopefully it will not lead to more violence. Why should these people be subjected to "fear for their lives," just because another Castro is running for president?
I truly believe the Democratic Party has become Satan's Disciples starting back when Barack Obama was in office. Don't believe me? Read "Dark Agenda: The war to destroy Christian America," by Davis Horowitz. I have never in my life read anything so eye opening.
The Democrats are trying to turn this into a communist country so they can control every aspect of your life and the lives of every American.
Illinois has one sanctuary city, look up to see how many Iowa has. I think you will be shocked. I was.
Trump may not always be PC, but blaming him for every bad thing that happens is ridiculous. How about Congress doing some work for us instead of slandering or vacationing?
Voters beware, you may regret your decision! Think very carefully before you vote.
Peggy Huffstutler,
Coal Valley