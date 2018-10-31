Our Republican Congress passed a tax bill, which favors corporations and the top 1 percent, with little or no consideration given to our working families.
• Tax breaks for outsourcing makes the bill a job killer, reducing the tax rate on offshore profits to practically zero.
• The Republicans' outline is as follows: partially pay for the tax cuts with drastic cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and education. Their budget includes $5 trillion in budget cuts, including $1.5 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid, increasing the eligibility age limit and ends Medicare’s guarantee for health coverage.
• Congressman Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, voted no on this bill. The other three House members (Iowa Republicans) voted yes. Both of Iowa's U.S. senators (R) voted yes for it.
• Working families pay 6.5 percent into Social Security from practically every dollar earned during their lifetime. The 6.5 percent pay-in has a cap after your earnings reach $127,000 per person, per year.
• If the $127,000 cap was removed by the U.S. Congress, it would require the big moneymakers to pay 6.5 percent into Social Security on every dollar that they earned or received. That would be the same rate as working families’ pay-ins. I’m asking the GOP Congress to “Cut the crap and remove the cap on Social Security pay-in.”
That would help resolve most all Social Security problems, for the present and future.
Charles R. Smith,
Bettendorf