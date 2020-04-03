Letter: Time management

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

China has taken jobs and technology from our country. In return, we are getting a virus from them. A tariff should have been put on the virus and maybe we wouldn't have this problem. I wouldn't call that a fair trade. Now, COVID-19 is threatening to shorten all of our lives if we don't take the proper steps to stop it in it's tracks.

Many of us are wishing we could go back to work so we can count the days until we retire and get a check from the government to live on.

If we look hard enough, we can always find something good out of something bad. Now people are working together to get this virus beat. Why does it take a disaster for this to happen? When this is over, we need to continue working together, always giving each other respect.

Life is too short. Life is what we make it. Don't waste this free time that is given to you. Time management is important.

Now is the time to spend with your family. Get rid of those cell phones. Get out those board games. Play cards and bond as a family. Get those extra projects done around the home you never have time to do. Don't go back to work saying to yourself, "I didn't get a thing done while I was off from work."

We will all make it through this. Someday we can tell our kids and grandkids about The Great Infection.