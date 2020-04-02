Letter: Time for new thinking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From the archives of Pierre Joseph Proudon: "to be governed is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censored, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right, nor the wisdom, nor the virtue to do so.

To be governed is to be at every operation and every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, and punished."

With the parade presented to us in this year's "election" and the coranavirus, is it time for a new type of thinking? Maybe people actually ruling themselves? I hate repeating myself, but anarchy simply means no rulers, not no rules; i.e., order without power. It does not equal chaos.

My criticism is with both parties, as well as independent ones, who the elites make sure never get elected. Have we been lied to about the fairness of our two-party system? As Adolf Hitler said, "If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough it will be believed."

As another saying goes, "You can fool some of the people all the time, you can fool all the people some of the time, but you can't fool all the people all the time."