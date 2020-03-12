Letter: Time for a change

As longtime Democrats and residents of Rock Island County, we are so disillusioned with the recent actions of the Rock Island County Board. The decision to sell the Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion was a decision that was not only an affront to the core values of the Democratic Party of standing up for organized labor and protecting our seniors, but they also fleeced the taxpayers of our county by getting pennies on the dollar for a $25 million dollar facility.

We have no personal issues with any of the incumbents running for re-election for the board; as a matter of fact, we find Kai Swanson and Jeff Deppe to be very decent people. However, the values that we represent as true Democrats require us to speak up when our values are not being protected by elected Democrats.

Whether it is the lack of transparency on the board on issues pertaining to staff mistreatment at the Health Department, poor handling of the courthouse situation and the poor decision to sell Hope Creek to the lowest rated nursing home in the area, it is time for a change.

A message needs to be sent to the county board that we expect transparency in our government and sound moral decisions. There is no better way to send that message than by voting for Will Tolmie in County Board District 13, Joshua Ehrmann in District 16 and Brad Beeding in District 9. Thank you.