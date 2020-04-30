Letter: Throwing money to the wind
Letter: Throwing money to the wind

The president has some positives and some negatives. On the positive side, 160 miles of wall and a conservative Supreme Court. On the negative side, Trump has already said he feels no responsibility for our current situation. If you think Trump has no responsibility for all the pain and suffering now in this country, there is nothing I can say or write that will change your mind.

As a 70-year-old, I don't understand why Rep. Cheri Bustos thought I needed a $1,200 stimulus check when I didn't lose my job and those Social Security checks keep rolling in. When I was young I spent a lot of time on unemployment and it would have been a lot better to bolster the state's unemployment insurance rather than throwing money to the wind.

Going forward, expect Trump to run the wheels off the printing presses cranking out money. I'll be dead when the bill comes due, but our grandkids will be left holding the bag and it won't be pretty.

Maybe the newspaper could have its conservative columnist explain why deficit spending doesn't matter anymore.

Ron Catlett

Sherrard

