Letter: Throw them out

I am an engineer, and I often wonder whether the Rock Island County Board members are innumerate or incompetent. In the same year they voted to raise our already high property taxes and sell Hope Creek at a loss, they also voted to spend $1.5 million to demolish our structurally sound historic courthouse rather than sell it to Joe Lemon for $0.5 million.

Even if the board has already paid for demolition (as is widely rumored), paying Gilbane for a demolition that never happens and also selling the courthouse would save taxpayers $0.5 million plus interest; if the rumors are wrong, and the county has not paid for demolition, then the savings to taxpayers would be closer to $2 million plus interest.

Additionally, we would preserve a historic structure that can be restored, repurposed, leased and will contribute to the stressed tax base of Rock Island County.

We can debate for ages why this board is bent on demolishing our historic courthouse and spending money it doesn’t have on things taxpayers don’t need, but what is certain is that most of our county board members can’t do math. I write this as a 30-something who has lived beneath his means for many years and owns outright the house he inhabits.