How in the name of heaven can a nation like the United States, which was founded on “liberty and justice for all,” be leading the world in becoming one of the most dangerous places to live?
Our school buses, schools, churches, shopping malls, public parks, streets, country roads, and our retail grocers -- all these spaces have experienced unmitigated violence.
Two principal factors play into this: the abundance and availability of firearms to anyone, and the constant technological development of electronic devices which put humans in autopilot mode.
We are called to "go forward and not live in fear" but that is becoming increasingly difficult. How do we do that?
First, actual enforcement of the gun laws now on the books is key to making any of this work.
Second, battle-grade assault weapons should be manufactured and distributed only for law enforcement and military.
Third, regulate and track sales of all types of ammunition to significantly reduce opportunities for stockpiling.
Electronic devices are constantly distracting humans, and automobile manufacturers are making "total zone-out" an insane reality. Cars with self-propulsion features, back-seat monitoring and other nonsense features should never be on the market, much less on the road!
Reducing weapons use and returning the American people to some cognizance in daily living with improved attention in all phases of life can help reverse the coming oblivion.
Caryl Altemus,
Moline