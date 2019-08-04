I couldn't help but notice your front-page picture and article on the opening of another beer location.
I don't remember much about the Blackhawk Brewery growing up, but I probably remember seeing a sign in that time. I also noted a printout of a business card very plainly showing a picture (apparently) of Chief Black Hawk. Unfortunately, as a lot of people never knew, he was never a chief but was a great warrior. He also never wore a chief's feather hat.
If anyone has any questions about the info, go to the Black Hawk State Historic Site museum and read the plaque dedicated to him.
To add another comment about the business card: I hope our Native American families would be very offended by one of their best warriors being used this way, as if the brewery is promoting the idea of booze being an Indian idea.
I should think that many businessmen would be smart enough to remember when Native American people were greatly punished for something that white people illegally smuggled to them many years ago. Since then, a lot of misinformed people grew up believing they were "drunken savages." It kind of fits in now with all the hatred and human division going on today.
I do not apologize for my judging opinion. I've seen enough damage both in and out of family and friends.
K.F. Speth,
Milan