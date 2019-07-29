Will anyone stop the pain that the greatest country in the world is experiencing. I have never seen the country so divided. What has happened to humanity and civility?
One person having the power to have six police officers kicked out of Starbucks? A group of Antifa beating and injuring a lone journalist? Statues being torn down and out-of-control protests?
Famous men have said "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Studying history is necessary to avoid repeating past mistakes.
Question 1: Who died and made Al Sharpton pope? Why do all the Democrats have to bow and kiss his ring?
Question 2: While making millions, why does a football player who said the reason he was taking a knee (while wearing police as pigs socks) wasn't about the flag, but says the Betty Ross flag, the most famous flag of all time, was racist? I will never buy Nike again, as long as it lets Colin Kaepernick dictate its decisions. And any American sports team refusing to go to the White House, and agreeing to meet with Sen. Charles Schumer instead, is not only a disgrace, it is ignorant. Now who is being deplorable?
All the Democrats running for president want open borders. Obviously, they do not care about the people living in poverty, who happen to be U.S. citizens. You may not like Donald Trump or his language, but at least he cares about us, the poor working Americans.
Be very careful when you vote and, hopefully, you will make the right decision.
Peggy Huffstutler,
Coal Valley