God created man and woman (Adam and Eve). She was created from Adam’s rib for a helpmate and they became one couple in marriage, which was also anointed by the Angels and instituted in Paradise (Garden of Eden) (Genesis 2: 18-15).
God gave Eve an umbilical cord to be used for oxygen and nourishment for a human being (baby) to be born. The umbilical cord is then cut from the baby as the child will start to inhale outside air.
In abortion, the baby is literally pulled apart piece by piece, or delivered whole and, in some cases, smothered. The sad part is not always forgotten: Both physical and mental consequences can be experienced, sometimes for a lifetime.
So many people long for a child through adoption. It’s a good idea to think about what if the children alive today with Downs Syndrome or born without arms, legs, blind, etc., were aborted at birth? We would not have the blessing and love of these children created by God!
You have free articles remaining.
Why should a child be killed for the sin of two adults?
Kathryn Speth,
Milan