Letter: They care

On May 6, Mr. Smith asked in response to a letter of mine: "What do the dead care about rights?" Answer: Arsenal Island is full of the dead who cared very deeply about our rights. They sacrificed their lives so that you and I could be able to exercise our rights as afforded us by the Constitution of the United States.

I gave no political association, but I guess that's how we handle rebuttal now. We make our own assumptions and then attack another person based on those assumptions. Those who sacrificed their lives and died so you have the freedom to write an opinion in a newspaper did not do so for political reasons. They understood the very nature of what it meant to be a free American. Our freedoms guaranteed to us under the Constitution are not political; they are inalienable. It is sad that you believe to stand for those freedoms is dumb and so belittle those who have gone before us to give us those freedoms.

There were 40,000 traffic deaths in 2018. So have you stopped driving? There were 44.8 million cases of the flu last year with as many as 60,000 deaths. You did not stay sheltered in your home last year. Were you responsible for any of those deaths because you failed to stay at home during the flu season?

The chances of getting COVID-19, or dying from it, are extremely low.