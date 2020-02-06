Letter: They all played their parts

Just when you thought the circus was dead the Big Top made an appearance in Washington, D.C., last week. It was a full-blown, three-ring circus. The ringmaster was Trump. He stood center ring and barked orders from his bully pulpit. Above him were the flying attorneys, doing their tight rope act, saying what he did was wrong but he did it for all the right reasons so it was OK.

In the left ring was Rand Paul, acting the part of the clown. After his performance, is it any wonder why his neighbor pounded the water out of him. Last but by no means least, Mitch McConnell was doing his elephant training act in the right ring. He trained the elephants that the oath of office they took wasn’t really an oath but more of a suggestion.

Initially I thought there was a special room in hell for these people, but now I think they are going to have to add a whole new wing to handle all the overflow crowd.

Matthew J. Kabel

Davenport

