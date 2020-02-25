Letter: These bills will do harm

Republicans in the Iowa Legislature and Terrace Hill seem to be determined to interfere with women’s healthcare.

Senate Joint Resolution 2001 is actually a proposed constitutional amendment to prevent abortions in the state of Iowa. Every Iowa Senate Republican voted for this, including Mark Lofgren, Roby Smith, Thomas Greene, and Chris Cournoyer.

What are they thinking? That every fetus is a potential Christian waiting to be born? That every child has a chance to grow up and work in a Right to Work (Cheap) state? That they are nostalgic for "Leave It To Beaver" and the 1950’s? Do they think abortions didn’t happen back then? If this bill becomes law it will just hurt women, especially poor women.

Republicans whine about "liberal activist judges" who have overturned countless anti-women laws passed by the Legislature. It’s curious they are not complaining about the high number of judges (many unqualified) being confirmed at the federal level.

Apparently if they are "conservative activist judges," it’s OK.