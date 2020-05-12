Letter: There's a war on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a war going on, one that has invaded every corner of the world. This war is not partisan to politics, shows no favoritism to rich or poor, young or old.

The frontline is made up of doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, public servants and many more.

To win a war there needs to be a strategic plan. For the past eight weeks, the governor has partnered with our state health professionals in rolling out the shelter in place strategy to save lives, protect the most vulnerable and manage the impact on our local medical centers.

This war requires that we as citizens do our part in the war effort, make sacrifices, and follow the recommendations of those professionals and our government leaders. For some, the shelter in place is a small nuisance; for others, the order is devastating. We must stay the course.

Have we forgotten the efforts from previous generations during World War II? The government ordered rations on food, tires, gasoline as well as blackouts. Citizens accepted the changes to do their part. Breaking the rules carried stiff penalties.