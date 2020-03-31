Letter: Their own agenda

Well Democrats, I hope you are satisfied. After hours and hours of hard work at high levels of bipartisanship, in five different working groups, over 48 hours where members were all participating, an agreement was made. Then, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer showed up and stood in the way.

The agreement directed tens of billions of dollars to hospital and healthcare workers, direct checks to millions of households, increased unemployment, stabilized industries, avoided layoffs and helped the small employers from being crushed. But what did Pelosi and Schumer say? They would not pass the bill if a tax credit for solar and wind energy provisions were not entered. Plus new emission standards were added, as well as checking airline carbon footprints.

Why, you ask? It was the only way they think they can sneak in their "Green New Deal."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So I hope all of you Democrats are proud of your party. While thousands are sick and dying from a pandemic, Pelosi and Schumer and other Democrats in Congress were willing to sacrifice more lives of hard-working Americans for their own agenda.

You had better think about it when you vote this November. Do you want to elect (and re-elect) people that don't even care if you live or die? I sure wouldn't vote for them.