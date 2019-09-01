As a regular reader of the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, I was shocked to see a picture of a nude man on the front page of the Sunday paper on Aug. 25. Underneath this indecent image was this headline: “We just like to have our clothes off.”
Before Adam and Eve sinned, Genesis 2:25 says they walked with God, naked “and not ashamed.” However, after sinning they were exposed and filled with shame so they “sewed fig leaves together and made themselves loincloths” (Genesis 3:7).
In Genesis 3:21 God took the initiative and graciously sought out the hiding couple and “made for Adam and for his wife garments of skins and clothed them.” God provided a covering for them, not to punish, but to protect. God wanted them to know that covering of sin comes at the expense of life. These garments of grace were necessary for their own modesty in a fallen world.
In contrast to our culture’s ubiquitous sensuality, our clothing reminds us of God’s sweet mercy. While modesty has become an outdated term, we’re to keep private those things that are most precious. Only within the context of biblical marriage are we to be naked and unashamed.
The best I can do to cover my guilt is as inadequate and temporary as an ill-fitted fig leaf. Jesus Christ is my perfect covering because He paid the penalty for my sins by dying in my place.
Let’s keep our clothes on and stories like this off the front page.
Rev. Brian Bill,
senior pastor,
Edgewood Baptist Church,
Rock Island