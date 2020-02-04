Letter: The truth matters

We have lost our moral way. Doing or saying the right thing doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Oh, but it does.

Our president lies and deceives. Rudy Giuliani says that "truth isn't truth." Oh, but it is.

On the marquee of a church in Florida, it says "Homosexuals not Welcome." The number one job of a church is to save souls. How can you save souls if you don’t let them in your church? Mark 12:31 says: “The second law is this: “You must love you neighbor as yourself.” No other law is greater than these."

If your neighbor is Hispanic, you must love them. If he is a homosexual, you must love them. It's the law — period. If Jesus was alive today, Trump would not let him enter our country.

I was an eyewitness to two automobile accidents. I stopped to make sure all were OK. I waited for the police to arrive and gave him my information. I was interviewed by one insurance company and called as a witness in a lawsuit in the other. I did the moral thing.

If John Bolton, Mike Pompeo or others have information about the impeachment trial, then they have to come forward. It’s their moral obligation; go to a news organization and tell what you know. If it exonerates the president, that is getting to the truth. If it convicts him, that’s getting to the truth.