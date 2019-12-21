Letter: The season of giving

If a living, breathing and unconditional loving gift is on your list, please make sure this fur baby is healthy, socialized and age-ready to become your new family member
Consumers need to make sure they are not acting on impulse, which is easy to do when you see that special gift in the store window, or on that awesome website with all those pictures of marvelous puppies and kittens. Before you purchase this very expensive gift, please consider visiting the BailingOutBenji.com website this season. It will help you with tips on how to pick that bundle of fur and how to avoid the many puppy mill puppies available this season.
You have free articles remaining.
If you're not meeting the parents of these puppies, you are likely supporting puppy mills with your purchase. Iowa has more than 250 puppy mills. And don't forget to check out your local animal shelters; there just may be a new fur baby waiting to meet you. Here's wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas.
Mary Johannsen
Davenport