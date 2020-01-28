Letter: The right resources

College textbook costs in the United States have increased four times faster than inflation since 2006. In the past 35 years, in fact, costs have skyrocketed by 812%. I’ve spent over $600 per term on required texts, often including rentals, only to never use those resources again.

On January 19, you ran a story titled "4-year college costs push minorities into community colleges" which briefly mentioned textbooks as a point to eliminate costs for students. While the article discusses in detail the difficulties of four-year universities for low-income minority students, I'd like to highlight how current textbook costs add to the barrier between low-income students and success in higher education.

Community college students are twice as likely to use aid money for textbooks than four-year students. With as many as 66% of students in 2016 forgoing buying one or more textbooks due to cost, it's vital that we create resources for students to avoid exorbitant expenses. Open textbooks, written under an open license, can be shared freely and adapted by professors for their classes.

The prevalence of access codes for courses only makes the need for open textbooks greater. A single-use passcode may be required to access readings, homework, and more, often only coupled with the cost of a brand new book.