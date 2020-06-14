Letter: The real reason for the NRA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As usual, liberals know so much that is not so.

The NRA was not formed to promote hunting and gun safety, as alleged by Don Wooten in a column last month. Two generals of the Union army were appalled by the lack of marksmanship skills displayed by their troops, and they founded the NRA in 1871. The primary goal was "to promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis".

Today, nearly 6,000 people compete annually at Camp Perry, Ohio, in rifle and pistol events.

Training and safety are foremost in NRA programs. The NRA is a national trainer of law enforcement officers. Today, there are more than 13,000 NRA-certified police and security firearms instructors.

In civilian training, the NRA has over 125,000 certified instructors, and they train about a million gun owners a year. The award winning "Eddie Eagle Gun Safety Program" has reached 28 million pre-kindergarten to fourth grade children, and they learn when they encounter a firearm, to "stop, don't touch, run away, tell a grownup."

With firearm ownership comes an enormous responsibility — like making sure guns and ammunition are not available to children or adults stupid enough to put a gun into their mouth and pull the trigger.