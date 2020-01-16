Letter: The real issue

This is in response to the Jan. 11 letter stating that "abortion is not the best Plan B, but it beats having unwanted children...."

When can we put aside the noise and focus on the real issue — whether abortion kills a real, viable human life? And if it does, is the woman's right to an unfettered life more important than the life of an innocent human being?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those are the real questions. It is a sad, pessimistic view that religions are pushing for pro-life just to increase donations by pulling from a larger pool of people. I agree there are those who use the issue to further their own agenda — like President Trump — who may feign pro-life views, when actually they're simply motivated politically or economically. (My view of Trump, of course, is in itself pessimistic, but....) And I agree there should be separation of church and state. But even atheists should allow that "Thou Shalt Not Kill" is a universal commandment.

It is not about birth control or Sunday donations, and it should not be about careers or political office. It is about life. Is abortion taking a life? If we believe it is murder, then what excuse are we willing to use to kill the baby? Only for self defense, correct? But in defense of what? Life? Career? Reputation? Comfort?

Steve Taghon

East Moline

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0