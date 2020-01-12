Letter: The perfect letter

Rarely do I write a letter to the editor where I am not going on a diatribe about an earlier submission I had read in the paper. This time, I would like to thank Brad Helstrom for conveying exactly how I and, I'm sure, millions of other vets, feel about how President Trump once again invoked his "authority" to pardon three war criminals.

Mr. Helstrom (in a Dec. 31 letter) states "that some believe it is a show of respect to the military." I, like Mr. Helstrom, believe "it is the absolute opposite."

Why? Because it is nothing short of Trump's display of vanity and complete lack of respect and knowledge of military culture that he pardoned these thugs; he sees himself in them.

I was not the ideal military recruit in the early 1970s. I was a high school dropout, four months past my 17th birthday, and I had no clue where my life was headed. I had no respect for people, no sense of pride or esteem. My father "suggested," quite strongly, that I join the service.

It took a little less than three days at Fort Polk, Louisiana, for a drill instructor to make it clear to me I wasn't the center of the universe. I learned that to be strong, you have to work as a team and have the same goals. One person can't go rogue and think he is above the law. Mandatory service to learn these things? Sad, but it may be needed.