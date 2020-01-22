Letter: The long con

When Donald Trump is spewing his words to the American people through his child-like tweets and at his hate rallies, all that oozes out of his mouth are lies, misery and evil thoughts. We have a president that has the profile of a narcissist. He is not interested in the welfare of the American people.

Trump is a film-flam man who sells his hate and malice to anyone who will listen. He has conned his cabinet, the GOP and his followers. We have his left-hand man and speech writer, Steven Miller, in the White House. He has belonged to white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups since his college days. They are all helping Trump play the long con.

The con gets into the minds of the good citizens of America and feeds on their psyche, vanity, compassion and morals. It is obvious that our president and cohorts have not sat through an ethics class.

Trump also follows the rules of "Machiavellianism" politics. It is the art of deception by immoral power over people, lies, causing harm to people and only focusing on their own wellbeing. That is why he calls his non-followers "human scum."

The Republicans in the Senate need to stop making excuses and find a backbone; they need to find it in their souls to remove him from office. Since senators are civil servants they need to do their jobs for the people not for just one, Trump.