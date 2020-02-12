Letter: The lifeblood of America

Natural gas and oil are the lifeblood of this country. Frankly, they keep America moving.

Reliance on imported energy from overseas sources has caused trouble in the past. For the first time in our history, the United States is the leading producer of domestic energy. What a relief it is to not only meet our own domestic energy needs but also be able to export the surplus to our allies. Anti-fossil fuel policies should never see the light of day. We need to do more exploration and development in offshore areas where abundant supplies exist in the Atlantic, the Pacific and parts of the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. energy companies provide millions of jobs to hard-working Americans, many of whom are veterans having transitioned out of the military after serving our country. It’s great that there are solid, good paying careers waiting for them in this sector.

As a veteran having served in the Navy, I know the importance of the energy industry because our military is the top consumer of energy, and it makes sense that veterans are sought after by the industry. Domestic production and being able to cultivate ample supplies to meet our energy needs keeps America safe and energy secure.

Christopher Heidgerken

Davenport

