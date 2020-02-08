Letter: The law of gravity
View Comments

Letter: The law of gravity

{{featured_button_text}}

By their own admission, the weight of evidence presented to the Senate by House Democrats was insufficient to tilt the scales of justice. They tried to defy the law of gravity and failed.

D.R. Murphy

Davenport

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad ideas

A professor Tytler of Edinburgh University said in the 18th century that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can on…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Equal time

Talk about sexism in the sports department. That's all I can think when I see that the story of the University of Iowa Women's Basketball team…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News