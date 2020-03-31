Letter: The greater good

I am someone who takes this COVID-19 pandemic seriously. In my experience, many people are being careful. There are fewer cars on the road. Take-out has picked up. My neighbor is putting hearts on her windows to lift the hearts of others. I applaud them all, and the hundreds of other generous and sacrificing individuals out there, despite the stress of it all.

However, I can’t help but wonder why some people aren’t paying attention. Students spent spring break on the beaches of Florida. Others think that "martial law" is being imposed. That's ridiculous — and dangerous.

We’ve never seen anything like this. That may indeed be part of the problem. No one is seeing the problem. Do you know anyone with COVID-19? (Neither do I.) Apparently some conclude it is a hoax, a conspiracy, no big deal. And they are wrong.

When their sister gets sick, their friend is in the hospital and their grandfather just died of the virus, then will they notice? Then will they see? By then it would probably be too late.