I would like to give a big thank you to Doug Kratz for helping the community by putting up a fun new area called the TBK Bank Sport Complex, also known as the Bettplex.
Doug Kratz made the Quad Cities a lot more fun because of his great idea. In the QC there are many different sports complexes, but we needed one like this that brings a lot of attention. This complex brings many different sports together in one area, which makes this complex like no other. This idea also led to great new businesses in the area, such as Hurts Donut and Coffee Hound.
Because of Doug, I think a lot more people will come to visit the Quad-Cities and have a good time while they are here.
Tylen Gillette
Rapid City, Ill.