Letter: The best care
Letter: The best care

My husband passed away last month from Agent Orange. He was an Air Force veteran and served 20 months in Vietnam in 1966-68.

He received his medical care from the Davenport VA clinic and most of it from the VA hospital in Iowa City.

Last year he was in the hospital eight times until the VA arranged for Genesis hospice care. I just want to say that the care he received from the VA was above and beyond exceptional. Anything he needed to improve his life was taken care of immediately. The doctors, nurses and the care given are the best and the most caring.

I hear so much negative about the VA. I just wanted to say we had the best care we could have asked for at the VA.

When my husband passed I had doctors from the hospital call me to offer sympathy. 

I think there is much more good than bad happening at the Iowa VA hospital. 

Also, the Genesis hospice nurses are angels.

Pam Nosa

Davenport

