Letter: The apex of contempt

The Rock Island County Board plans to ask taxpayers for a sales tax increase in 2020. However, the board refuses to make any spending cuts or divest of expensive amenities, such as Niabi Zoo or Indian Bluff Golf Course.

The board wants to maintain the status quo (extreme wages, large bureaucracies, no spending cuts) at all costs regardless of the impact to citizens or businesses. A sales tax is a regressive tax and will hurt the most vulnerable members of our community.

This proposed sales tax increase will destroy our retail and restaurant establishments. It will also force more people to leave our county, and even more people will shop and continue to buy their gas in Iowa out of pure necessity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2016, Rock Island County has raised property taxes by 44.1%. Asking for a sales tax increase after these abusive tax increases is, in my view, the height of greed, the pinnacle of arrogance, and the apex of contempt for taxpayers. This board is unable to effectively and efficiently manage our county.

Taxes are hurting the working people of our community.

When will it be enough?

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0