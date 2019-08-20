I am the clerk in the Village of Andalusia.
We as a village think the public should be made aware of the wonderful thing Sen. Neil Anderson has done for our village.
He managed to help us get an $80,000 grant through the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. This grant will help us become self-sufficient during the flood seasons.
We have always relied on the state and county for flood pumps. With this grant, we will be able to fight the floods on our own, with our own equipment.
Andalusia Mayor Curtis Morrow would like to recognize Sen. Anderson for the opportunity to apply and receive this grant.
Shelly Hoffman,
village clerk,
Andalusia