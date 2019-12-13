Letter: Thanks to all

The Black Hawk Chapter AT&T Telecom Pioneers held another successful shoes give away on Friday, Dec. 6. We wish to thank Famous Foot Wear of Moline for providing professional fitting of and great prices on 290 pairs of shoes and Johannes Bus Service for again donated transportation of elementary students from schools in Milan, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Silvis, and Coal Valley.

A special thanks goes to Hy-Vee, Illinois State Police, Tracy Nissen and Steve Montgomery and family. All the children left with smiling faces, new shoes, socks, ditty bag, and the opportunity to let Santa Claus know what they wanted for Christmas — because of donations from local Pioneers and the state pioneer organization and friends of Santa.