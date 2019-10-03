After the 2019 Rockridge District 300 homecoming parade and before the pep rally in the high school gym, several community veterans were honored, each receiving a hand-sewn, patriotic quilt, and recognition for their service and tour of duty.
Among them were World War II, Korean, Vietnam and Middle East conflict veterans. The standing ovation they received from students and community members was loud and long.
This is the third year the presentation was made. What a wonderful way to impress upon the student body the sacrifices made by our local veterans.
Thank you to the Rockridge High School administration for supporting such a life lesson to the younger generation. And thank you to Vikki Ruggles for the freely donated, beautiful quilts!
Kas Elsbury,
Taylor Ridge