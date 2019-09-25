I want to thank the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com for featuring lovely color photos of the Rock Island High School Marching Band Preview Night on the front page of the paper on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The photos captured the fun and excitement of this evening, which was enjoyed by students, families, and friends of "The Pride of Rock Island Marching Band."
The students in the marching band have worked tirelessly to put together their show for competition, "Into the Forest We Go." Under the direction of Peter Carlin, assisted by a number of dedicated staff and parents, along with generous community sponsors, this show is one of which all involved should be proud.
It was such a delight to watch parents, family members, and friends of each participant of "Into the Forest We Go" keep up with their student throughout the demanding performance.
The show is so flawless that it seems effortless, but those who joined the performers on the field learned how much work and stamina is involved. Thank you for rewarding the efforts of all involved by highlighting this group of students, staff, volunteers, and sponsors with such excellent coverage of the event!
Ann Austin,
Rock Island