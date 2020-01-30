Letter: Thanks for writing

Wow! Monday's section of "Letters to the Editors" overwhelmed me. I wish I could address all of the authors who submitted these missives. Most were informative, well written and a pleasure to read, regardless of my take on them.

I read that a U.S. Army retiree took an oath, and "therefore cannot vote for anyone who advocates socialist policies." Doing so, he said, would be close to "treasonous."

I read that Mitch McConnell was the least liked senator in the U.S.

I sincerely would like to thank the following submitters of the letters that day who "reinspired" me to continue on to challenge the status quo, the "not so popular" point of view.

Thomas Burns.

Jim Hoepner.

Bill Wohlford.

Cecil Chapman.

And a special thanks to D.R. Murphy, whose military oath meant something a lot different to me than it did to him.

John Rogers

Rock Island

