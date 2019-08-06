Recently I was hospitalized in Trinity Rock Island. Thank you seems inadequate for the wonderful care I received on 6th floor South!
The nurses and staff were so caring. I would like to name some who made a difficult situation bearable: Aubrey, Janeigh, Carries (2), Morgan, Ali, Sam, Judy and a special acknowledgement to Kathleen and John for great care under difficult circumstances.
Even the woman who cleaned my room always had a smile! Thank you also to the deacon who visited me and to those who brought me Communion. I appreciate all you did to make my stay a positive one. If I forgot any of your names please know I didn't forget your great care.
Carolyn Lund,
Taylor Ridge