This year’s Moline Public Library Summer Reading Program "It’s Showtime!” provided more than 80 programs geared to curb summer learning loss. Over 42,000 children, teens and adults visited the library in June and July.
As our busy summer winds down and families shift to back-to-school plans, we realize more than ever that we couldn’t accomplish our mission to inspire lifelong learning, create community, and transform lives with quality resources and services without the help of our generous community. We are grateful for the businesses, organizations, and individuals that had a part in making the summer reading program a success. They include:
American Bank; BankORION, Bartlett Performing Arts Center; Black Box Theatre; Chick-fil-A Moline; Circa ‘21; Culver’s, Moline; Dr. & Mrs. Wayne Gallops; Eye Surgeons Associates; Figge Art Museum; Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation; Godfather’s; Happy Joe’s, Moline; IBEW Local 145; Java Lab Grind & Dine; Jimmy John’s; Junior Board of Rock Island; Kiwanis Club of Moline; Lagomarcino’s.
Liz and Lucy Lareau; MetroLINK; Modern Woodmen of America; Moline fire, police, and parks departments; Moline Rotary Club; QC Parrot Head Club; Quad Cities Visiting Artist Series; Quad City Arts; Quad City Music Guild; Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25; Skate City QCA; South Moline Township; Spotlight Theatre; UAW Local 865; UAW Local 2282; US Bank; VanDerGinst Law; Vibrant Credit Union; Video Games, Etc.; Walmart and WQPT
We appreciate all those who helped make the 2019 summer reading program so successful!
Bryon Lear,
director,
Moline Public Library