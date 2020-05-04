Letter: Thanks for Eugene Robinson
Letter: Thanks for Eugene Robinson

Thank you so very much for publishing Eugene Robinson's recent column. I was afraid that I would no longer be able to read his point of view in the newspaper. In this day of "fake" news, it is extremely important for all viewpoints to be exposed and expressed. This is the only way that citizens can make informed decisions. I look forward to reading his columns in this newspaper in the future.

Sheila Guse

Rock Island

